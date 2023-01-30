Hurry! Get your entry for the Cape Town Cycle Tour in before Jan 31 deadline

The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour will be held on Sunday 12 March.

CAPE TOWN - Those wanting to participate in the world's biggest timed bicycle race have until January 31 to enter the race.

This year, there are two versions of the race; the 109km classic and the newly added 42km route.

"We've introduced a 42 for the first time, we've been in discussion with the City for about 7 years on this. And we finally come together for the plan we believe will work and that's ideal for our younger participants - school going kids and for those people whom a hundred-and-nine is too far," said race director David Bellairs.

Bellairs says entry patterns have changed significantly since the COVID 19 pandemic.

"We used to enter in September for an event in January. Last September we didn't know if the event would be in January, February or March because of the way things have been going. So, I think people are a little bit conscious, they are entering close to two events to make sure they are able to participate and so the entries are going extremely well on the hundred-and-nine, but we do have a number of places left,"