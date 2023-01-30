Go

‘Hope you’re resting easy Queen’ : Zozi Tunzi remembers Cheslie Kryst

A year ago the beauty pageant industry was left in shock following the news of Kryst’s death by suicide.

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. Picture: Instagram
30 January 2023 15:36

Cape Town – Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, has paid tribute to her friend Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst.

A year ago today, the beauty pageant industry was left in shock following the news of Kryst’s death.

Her body was found at the foot of a skyscraper in New York. She suffered from depression and she died by suicide.

During her reign as Miss Universe, Tunzi shared an apartment with Kryst.

Tunzi posted a video on social media of when she surprised Kryst and they wore matching outfits.

“That one time I arrived and we were matching because synergy baby!” read her post.

Tunzi is still in disbelief following Kryst’s death.

“I can’t believe today marks a year since we lost you. Just like you wanted, we will always take a moment to remind people to seek help and take care of their mental health always. Hope you’re resting easy Queen. We love you forever and always my friend,” Tunzi said.

