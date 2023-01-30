Groblersdal man gets R12k or 12 months for attacking a 16-year-old with a gun

Corrie Pretorius and the 16-year-old boy were in the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre Mall when Pretorius attacked the teen and pointed a gun at him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Groblersdal Magistrates Court has sentenced Corrie Pretorius, to 12 months imprisonment or R12,000 fine for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on a 16-year-old boy and pointing of a firearm.

Pretorius and the black teenage boy were in the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre Mall when the incident took place in June 2022. Pretorius is white.

The video of the incident on social media showed Pretorius assaulting, swearing, and pointing a firearm at the young victim for salt.

"The accused has pleaded guilty to the offences and is remorseful. The state Advocate Billy Mudavhi submitted that the offence is serious, it has the interest of the community and he further prayed for direct imprisonment," said the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) statement.

The Presiding Officer Monjane sentenced Pretorius to pay R12,000 or face 12 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years conditionally. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

"The National Prosecuting Authority believes the sentence will send a strong message to would-be offenders of the same crimes," said the NPA.