Gauteng agriculture dept must take responsibility for 2nd escaped tiger - NSPCA

The local SPCA is attending to reports about where the tiger is roaming in the Edenvale area, while the public remains on high alert.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has confirmed that another tiger is on the loose in Eastleigh, Edenvale.

This is the second tiger on the loose this month, with both incidents taking place in Gauteng.

The Edenvale SPCA said it was attending to reports about where the tiger was roaming.

The NSPCA called on the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to take responsibility for allowing domestication permits in residential areas.

Earlier this month, a tigress named Sheba roamed the Walkerville area for days before she was shot.

The NSPCA's wildlife unit manager Doug Wolhuter said earlier that becoming an owner of a tiger was surprisingly easy, at least in Gauteng, due to several legal loopholes and poorly implemented by-laws.

The SPCA’s Chelsea Erasmus said their phone lines were ringing off the hook with calls from residents in the Eastleigh area about the tiger roaming the streets.

“At this stage, we are telling residents if they do have animals… to keep their animal inside.”

The animal protection organisation urged residents not to engage if they spot the tiger.

_This is a developing story. _