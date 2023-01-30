First of two DA cases against ANC cadre deployment policy resumes in high court

The DA said its cases against the ANC’s cadre deployment policy were to ensure transparency over the role it played in promoting state capture, corruption and poor service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The first of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) two cases against the African National Congress’ (ANC) cadre deployment policy was set to resume in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The DA wants to force the ANC to hand over records and minutes from its Cadre Deployment Committee dating back to 2013, arguing it is in the interest of transparency.

In a related second matter heard in the high court last week, the DA asked for the ANC's cadre deployment policy to be declared unconstitutional.

In this its original case against cadre deployment, the DA wanted the ANC to hand over all communication, including emails and phone messages, that related to decisions taken by the ANC Deployment Committee when it was chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa between 2013 and 2018.

The DA argued that cadre deployment violated the constitutional right to equality by giving preference to ANC loyalists for jobs in the public service.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber said the ANC's testimony in the other matter heard last week, that cadre deployment constituted free speech, gave this case new impetus.

“If cadre deployment is not corrupt, why is the ANC so desperate to hide the facts about it to the people of South Africa?”

The DA said its ongoing pursuit of this matter was to ensure transparency over the role cadre deployment played in promoting state capture, corruption, and poor service delivery.

