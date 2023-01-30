Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team wants to remove State Advocate Billy Downer off the arms deal corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is gearing up for another court battle to try and get State Advocate Billy Downer off the arms deal corruption case. But a legal expert says their chances are slim.

The case was back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili took the reins from Judge Piet Koen after he announced his recusal because of comments he’s already made in a previous failed bid aimed at removing Downer.

The case has now been postponed until April, for the trial to resume.

But this is unlikely, with Zuma’s legal team having indicated they plan on filing the long-vaunted new application to remove Downer before then. The trial proceedings will likely have to be postponed again pending the outcome thereof.

Zuma’s looming application for Downer’s removal from the case is expected to be based on the fact that the former president’s now instituted a private prosecution against the prosecutor for allegedly illegally “leaking” confidential medical information to the press.

But the University of Pretoria’s Llewelyn Curlewis doesn’t believe Zuma has a case.

"The judge already pronounced on the fact that there is no reason for the removal of Billy Downer - there was no reason for that in October and nothing has changed since then".

Curlewis doesn’t believe the fact that Zuma’s now instituted a private prosecution against Downer strengthens his position.

"So the mere fact that there’s the same name that pops up in both cases is maybe not a coincidence, but it may just as well be. There are two different cases, two different presiding officers that will determine the outcomes".

Curlewis says that one is not dependent on the other and that it’s not meant to be.