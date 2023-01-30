EWN Roundtable: Is your marriage contract worth the paper it's written on?

A panel discussion weighs in on a Constitutional Court divorce matter of a woman challenging section 7(3) of the Divorce Act that excludes those married out of community of property, and without accrual after 1984, from potentially being able to claim from their spouses estates if they divorce.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Constitutional Court prepares to hear a landmark divorce case, many have been left confused about the matter.

The case involves a woman challenging section 7(3) of the Divorce Act that excludes those married out of community of property and without accrual after 1984 from potentially being able to claim from their spouses estates if they divorce.

Should the case succeed, many women who feel trapped in bad marriages could be granted the relief of knowing that they could leave their marriages with financial backup.

During an Inside EWN roundtable discussion, law experts explored what the case meant and what it would mean for many couples married under the act.

Lawyer Megan Harrington-Johnson said many women who knocked on her door for help on divorce matters lacked the know-how about divorce proceedings.

“While society is moving to a place where men and women are equals, there’s still a lot of women who are still in the dark when it come to divorce and it’s processes even more so when there’s financially implications," Harrington-Johnson said.

Citing an example where a person argued that they should be excused from splitting their assets because they were paying their partner a monthly allowance while they were married, legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said the matter could become a double-edged sword.

“The courts might find that the husband should consider continuing paying the wife a stipend until she can stand on her feet.”

Zikalala added that when it came to pension fund claims, there were different rules altogether.

Both experts have advised couples who still plan to get married to consider consulting with attorneys before tying the knot.

“Unfortunately the route of the attorney ahead of marriage is not a common one in South Africa and most people are not informed about its benefits,” said Harrington-Johnson.

Zikalala suggested that couples should steer clear of getting married in community of property as it may have many implications during divorce, especially when debt is involved.

He said the law should not make it easy to marry in community of property.

“Being married in a joint estate is the most taxing and difficult in its aftermath and if the law didn’t make it it so easy to get married this way then we wouldn’t have so much difficulty in helping couples get a divorce.”

Listen to the full conversation below

https://omny.fm/shows/inside-ewn/roundtable-is-your-marriage-contract-worth-the-pap?in_playlist=podcast