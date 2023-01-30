EFF cutting ties with IFP in KZN nothing major, assures party

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said even though the EFF cut all ties with them, it was likely to only lose one municipality.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says regardless of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cutting all ties with them, they will not lose major ground in KwaZulu-Natal.

The EFF urged all EFF deputy mayors which are in IFP-run municipalities to resign with immediate effect.



But the IFP said this would have little effect in continuing to run the municipalities.

The IFP national leadership briefed the media at their Durban office.

It currently runs 29 out of 54 municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, and enjoyed the support of the EFF in eight municipalities.

Even with EFF leader Julius Malema having cut all ties with the IFP, the party said it may only lose one.

“Out of the 29 municipalities we currently govern, the IFP is only likely to lose one municipality because of the latest development,” IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said.

The IFP alleged that the EFF wanted to run the Umhlathuze municipality, however, its refusal resulted in the EFF withdrawing its support.