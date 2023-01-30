ANC MP Sibusiso Kula expected to adhere to step-aside rule

Kula was charged last week, and appeared in court in connection with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC parliamentary caucus says its murder accused MP, Sibusiso Kula, is expected to follow the ANC step-aside guidelines since he is facing criminal charges.

Chief whip Pemmy Majodina’s office said the caucus noted the arrest and court appearance Kula, who was charged last week and appeared in connection with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.



The caucus said it took gender-based violence seriously, and was deeply saddened by Motlhomi’s murder.

The ANC caucus called on the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts to act decisively to bring about justice for Motlhomi and her family, as well as many other victims of violent crime.

Majodina says the caucus had been driving campaigns in its constituencies around the country against gender-based violence and femicide.

While the party may not pronounce on the merits of the charges against Kula, Majodina has submitted a report to the Head Office of the ANC on the matter.