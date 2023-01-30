Alleged child rape ring accused back in dock as detained prisoner

On Saturday, the NPA released a statement, saying when Ackerman did not respond to phone calls, they went to the house where he was residing and found that he had sold all his movable assets and had fled.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged child rape ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman was expected to return to the dock in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday morning as a detained prisoner.

Ackerman failed to show up in court for his trial last week Thursday, with his lawyer informing the court that he had called to say he had food poisoning.

On Saturday, the NPA released a statement, saying when Ackerman did not respond to phone calls, police investigators went to the house where he was residing and found that he had sold all his movable assets and had fled.

The NPA claimed he had violated his bail conditions.

The prosecutor in the matter had then filed an urgent application to revoke his bail.

ALSO READ: Warrant of arrest issued for child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman

The 52-year-old was rearrested on Sunday after being spotted by members of the public in a mall in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

The NPA said the case would continue as scheduled on Monday, with the next state witness expected to take the stand.

Ackerman is accused of luring in teenage boys and others as young as seven, and grooming them to give massages to adult men which would escalate to rape.

He faces 740 counts, including rape, human trafficking, attempted murder and the production and distribution of child porn.