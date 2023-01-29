Zuma may coax Sanco into contesting 2024 elections - analyst

Former president Jacob Zuma was elected as the South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some political analysts said the newly elected South African National Civic Organization (Sanco) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, former president Jacob Zuma, may persuade the civic organisation to contest the 2024 general elections.



Zuma was elected to the position at the organisation's provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

Political analyst Rebone Tau said Zuma could use Sanco to hit back at the ANC because the majority of its members are supporters of the governing party.

"The advantage is that he is not starting a new party. But he is smart, so he will do this with an existing organisation that already has numbers. So he wouldn't have to mobilise that much."

Another analyst, Sandile Swana said Sanco was most likely to run for the 2024 general elections.

"As a politician, he still has the capabilities of mobilisation. And in 2024, who knows if he will come up and contest the ANC at the provincial or national level?"