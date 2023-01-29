Woman's body washes up on Camps Bay beach

Camps Bay police's Keith Chandler said this was the third body to wash up on the beach since the beginning of the year.

CAPE TOWN - A woman's body washed up on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The woman has not yet been identified.

According to police, her body was found in the early hours of the morning and had been in the water for about 12 hours.

Camps Bay police's Keith Chandler said this was the third body to wash up on the beach since the beginning of the year.

Chandler said the person could have drowned at another beach and washed up on Camps Bay beach due to the current.

“A passer-by spotted the body of an unknown female on the beach in Camps Bay in the early hours of Saturday 28 January 2023. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel," said the police's Joseph Swartbooi.

Camps Bay police have requested anyone who can assist identify the victim to contact their nearest police station.