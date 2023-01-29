Thapelo Amad as Joburg mayor may be good for Al Jama-ah come 2024 - analyst

Political analyst, Rebone Tau said the Al Jama-ah councillor's rise to mayor will shine a spotlight on the minority party, especially if Amad does well in the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - If newly-elected Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad performs well in the metro, it could grow Al Jama-ah's party membership across the country, one political analyst has predicted.

Amad was elected mayor on Friday after the removal of the DA's Mpho Phalatse in a no-confidence vote.

"You must remember that 2024 is coming. Then what does that mean for minority parties in 2024? That means that they will get a sizeable number and we will see an increment of support in different communities," said Tau.

Currently, Al Jama-ah only has three seats in the Joburg city council.

