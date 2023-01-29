SMMEs' plea to govt: Subsidise us with generators amid load shedding

The Energy Crisis Movement has called on the government to immediately subsidise businesses with generators, especially those in the food production sector in order to protect food security.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Crisis Movement has called on the government to immediately subsidise businesses with generators, especially those in the food production sector in order to protect food security.

The movement, describing itself as a civil organisation said it was fed up with the national rolling blackouts and the possibility of a complete breakdown of the energy grid.

It said the government was to blame and that measures needed to be put in place to prevent load shedding from further impacting South Africans, particularly the poor.

Generators would help protect food security, prevent the increase in food prices and prevent further job losses in the industry, the movement said in a statement.

It is demanding that the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Small Business prioritise this as a matter of urgency.

RELATED: