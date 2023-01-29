'Real' Sanco denounces 'octogenarian' Zuma as KZN chair

Sizwe Cele insisted that Sanco KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was very much in place, calling Friday's gathering a fiasco.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a busy weekend for former president Jacob Zuma, who was recently elected as the chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The 80-year-old was elected to the position at the civic organisation's provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation took to Twitter to congratulate the former head of state, saying it was confident that Sanco would benefit immensely from "seasoned and experienced Zuma."

On Saturday evening, however, things seemingly took an about-turn when an organisation, also purporting to be Sanco KZN, denounced Zuma's election.

In a six-page statement, it claimed that it didn't recognise neither the "octogenarian former president" nor his fellow electees.

"Sanco KwaZulu-Natal is still flabbergasted by the events of Friday which were distributed through social media about the launch of a structure which referred to itself as the KwaZulu-Natal Sanco," said Sizwe Cele, on behalf of the organisation.

Cele insisted that Sanco KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was very much in place, calling Friday's gathering a fiasco.

Zuma’s election is bogus, Zuma is an old fossil who is a constitutional delinquent, Ace is a factionalism peddler with failed ANC aspirations, together with Zuma want to split the Sanco like they did ANC and Nomusa Dube-Ncube must be recalled as Premier of Province. Sanco! pic.twitter.com/EShbpHthyS ' Sicelo Zwane (@ZwaneOmkhulu) January 29, 2023

"This structure is led by Cde Lawrence Dube as Provincial chairperson and Cde Sizwe Cele as provincial secretary. This PEC was officially launched in Durban at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 June 2021, on the terms of the constitution of Sanco. Its term of office expires on 17 June 2025," Cele added.

Zuma has since not responded, with only his daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla saying no one would dictate what Zuma should do in his "retirement".

"For as long as he has air in his lungs, he will serve his people," she tweeted.

President Zuma Is Living His Best Life...He Is The Newly Elected Chairperson Of SANCO KZN... pic.twitter.com/f6hrE9nigv ' Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) January 28, 2023

Twitter has had a field weekend with all the developments.

SANCO releases statement saying they are "flabbergasted by the launch of a KZN branch and the subsequent election of octogenarian former President Jacob Zuma". pic.twitter.com/lWVGSEEuWh ' Nkosi Malinga-Mnisi (@MnisiNkosikhona) January 29, 2023