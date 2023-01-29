Ramaphosa: Fixing SA an 'enormous' task, set back by shortage of govt resources

"We cannot do everything that needs to be done all at once. Even if we have the will, what might bring us back are the resources that need to be marshalled."

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said he was concerned about the shortage of government resources in order to deal with the number of socio-economic issues facing the country.

Ramaphosa addressed ANC delegates at the start of the party's two-day lekgotla in Johannesburg on Sunday, where party leaders were expected to discuss the energy crisis, the state of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and the economy.

The party president painted a grim picture of the country's conditions amid high unemployment rates, poor service delivery linked to the looming collapse of several municipalities, the rising cost of living, and stagnant economic growth.

While Ramaphosa said government remained committed to addressing South Africa's challenges, he admitted this wouldn't be an easy feat.

"The scale of the challenges before us comrades is enormous. We cannot do everything that needs to be done all at once. Even if we have the will, what might bring us back is the resources that need to be marshalled. If we attempt to address everything with the same urgency and at the same time, we are likely to fail to address anything in the meanwhile."

The lekgotla comes ahead of government's cabinet meeting where a similar agenda is expected to be tabled.