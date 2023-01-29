Malema: EFF rejected private meeting with Phalatse prior to ousting

In a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed Phalatse approached the party in an attempt at horsetrading.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party rejected a request for a private meeting with former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on the eve of her ousting.

Phalatse was again booted out of office after a successful vote of no-confidence against her.

In the latest bid to change the city's administration, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah each tabled a motion.

READ: Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

In an ordinary sitting at the Joburg council, 140 councillors voted in support of Phalatse's removal, while 129 voted to retain her as mayor.

Phalatse's party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has been accused of leaving her in the lurch with ActionSA adding the DA neglected Phalatse and betrayed the multi-party coalition.

In a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed Phalatse approached the party in an attempt at horsetrading.

"Even a night before she was removed, a message came in that Mpho Phalatse wants to meet," he said.

But Malema said the meeting failed to get off the ground.

"I said I can't meet her in secret," said Malema.

Phalatse is now on opposition benches, with Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad as the city's new mayor.