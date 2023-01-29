Isencane Lengane: The real 'sthuphethu' is you Moja Love, because wtf?

OPINION

"I beat (women)!"

So said 19-year-old Siyacela Dlamuka on an episode where he laid his hands on his 18-year-old wife, Thando - all for the world to see, because MOJA Love, the channel on which Isencane Lengane show airs felt it was their "responsibility to reflect and show the extent of this (gender-based violence) pandemic."

Yet, in that very same post-show statement, the channel opens by saying they "do not condone GBV in any way" but pride themselves on "producing content that reflects the reality in our society, including social ills."

The same GBV content they say they do not condone.

Maybe it's English that lost one here. So which one is it MOJA Love?

I'll tell you, because maybe then we would've done without your cheapish, contradictory and reactive statement.

MEDIA STATEMENT: MOJA LOVE Does not Condone or Support Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/yRZxmmsY6a ' MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 23, 2023

BLACK PEOPLE'S PAIN AS ENTERTAINMENT FOR PROFIT

The content that reflects this "reality" can only be black pain, right? I suppose when you have made black people's pain entertainment long enough, it's, what, okay and acceptable?

Remember that Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha show that was pulled last minute, remember what you decided to 'show/tease people' with? Again, the same GBV that you condone.

And I suppose you're so socio-economically distanced from it that it doesn't matter much hey? Because dare I say if these were your beloveds, you'd be loudly crying BCCSA responsibility and threatening legal action, not?

Ah, but who cares about the repercussions of this type of broadcasting on a couple barely out of their teens, with a baby who's barely walking, kids who haven't even finished high school (at least one attempted and failed), from some rural northern part of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN); and from wanting socio-economic backgrounds?

But numbers and views, right? That's the bottom line.

ABUSE "REFLECTING REALITY?"

Let's consider for a second there was some validity (and there isn't, any) in that "reflecting reality" line of your statement.

So Siyacela throws the phone on the floor, you film and air; he physically abuses Thando, you film and air; so by inference, if he would sexually abuse her and your film crew was there, you'd continue filming and air? All in the name of "reflecting" social ills?

Make it make sense please. And don't you dare say filming sexual abuse would be different, because how so if one uses your line of reasoning?

Because intimate partner-violence (IPV) is intimate partner violence. We don't classify it, or grade it as one worse than the other.

YOUR "INTERVENTION" WHILE FILMING

In your statement, you also said your crew arrived "during the altercation" - and what, immediately decided to film? You also make mention of "intervening as the incident was happening" but at the same time you also say "the crew was not allowed to film."

So which one was it?

You filmed, while simultaneously intervening, while also barring the crew from filming?

In our hypothetical (but very probable) case of sexual abuse, which of the actions above would be prioritised?

And let's be clear, that pre-warning prior to the show airing that the "scenes allude to violence" is incorrect, the scenes show violence.

Siyacela's late father once called him a "sthuphethu" (stupid) for considering polygamy, at all, and without a solid plan. His father, as young people would say, "read" him alright; but do you know who the biggest "sthuphethu" in all of this is? You, Moja Love.

There is nothing moja about this irresponsible broadcasting that you're shamelessly milking for views while enabling an abuser and busy publicly grooming monstrous behaviour.

I'd say do better, but, LOL, that would honestly be wasting my breath and digital ink; so I'll say the blood of these children, very literally is in your hands.