DA accuses ANC of collapsing EC's Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality residents took to the streets after rampant power outages hit the town recently.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of being responsible for the collapse of service delivery in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

On Thursday and Friday, residents took to the streets of Komani after rampant power outages hit the town recently.

The outages are said to be a result of rolling blackouts, illegal connections, and decaying infrastructure.

The DA has lambasted the ANC for playing the race card and for linking the violent protests at Komani to the DA's recent anti-load shedding march to Luthuli House.

The opposition party also blames the ANC for widespread corruption in the municipality, accusing Mayor Madoda Papiyana of spending his time in a local pub instead of addressing the issues.

The DA's Jane Cowley said they would continue fighting for the residents of Enoch Mgijima and not be deterred by the ANC's allegations.