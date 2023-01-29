ActionSA urges new Jhb mayor to focus on City's energy and water crisis

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad was elected as Johannesburg Mayor on Friday following the ousting of the DA's Mpho Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has urged newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad to focus on improving the City's energy and water crisis.

Amad was elected at the City's extraordinary council meeting on Friday following the ousting of the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Mpho Phalatse through a vote of no confidence on Thursday.

Although ActionSA has congratulated Amad on his rise to mayorship, it said it was a tough job as the residents of Johannesburg deserve a stable and reliable government.

"ActionSA congratulates Al Jama-ah councillor, Thapelo Amad, on his election as the City of Johannesburg Mayor with the support of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). As ActionSA, we vow that we will be a constructive opposition within the council" said the party's caucus spokesperson Sthembelo Majola.

