Zuma likely to use SANCO KZN position to settle political scores: analyst

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Rebone Tau said former president Jacob Zuma would use his appointment as the South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to settle his political scores.

Zuma was elected to the position at the organisation's provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

Tau said he did not believe that Zuma's interests were to challenge the social issues that are tackled by the organisation.

He said the former head of state may use the platform to criticise the African National Congress (ANC) leadership.

“For him, Sanco is just a platform to raise his personal issues. I don't see him being active on the ground and working with the community on a day-to-day basis. Either way, this man is old, and he is 80 years old. He will not have that time.”