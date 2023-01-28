Warrant of arrest issued for child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman

On Saturday, State advocate Valencia Dube approached the High Court in Johannesburg with an urgent application to have Ackerman's bail cancelled as he has seemingly disappeared.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has filed an urgent court application to have the bail of Gerhard Ackerman, the man accused of running a child sex ring, revoked.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ackerman on Thursday when he failed to appear in court for his trial, citing ill health.

However, on Friday, when he failed to provide the court with a sick certificate and could not be reached, police investigators were sent to his home where they discovered he had sold all his movable assets and was no longer living there.

On Saturday, State advocate Valencia Dube approached the High Court in Johannesburg with an urgent application to have Ackerman's bail cancelled, as the 52-year-old's disappearance is in contravention of his bail conditions.

He was granted R6,000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court in 2021, on condition that he reports to the nearest police station on a daily basis.

Ackerman is also not allowed to leave Gauteng without permission from the investigating officer, and he is not allowed to be in possession of a laptop or cell phone to access the internet.

He faces 740 charges, including rape, attempted murder, distribution of child pornography, and the human trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation.

Ackerman's co-accused in the matter, acting judge and human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy, died by suicide last year after being charged.

The two allegedly worked together to sexually groom, rape, and expose young boys to pornographic material.

The State said it would work tirelessly to apprehend Ackerman and welcomed any assistance from the public in finding him.