Scorching temperatures to persist in Gauteng this weekend

JOHANNESBURG - High temperatures will persist in Gauteng, at least until the end of this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Forecaster Wayne Venter said temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-30s this weekend.

"A hot afternoon is expected around Gauteng. On Saturday, Pretoria will hit a maximum of 35 degrees and Joburg 32 degrees, Vereeniging 33 degrees," he said.

Venter said the conditions are expected to carry into Sunday, but not for long.

"We are expecting some thundershowers to come through on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening. It looks like a rainy week in the forecast for next week for the north-eastern interior of the country," Venter added.