SANCO KZN's new chair? 80-year-old Jacob Zuma

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has been elected as South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco’s) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The 80-year-old was elected to the position at the civic organisation's provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

Concerns have been raised over the former head of state’s ability to lead the organisation due to his age and health condition.

Zuma was arrested for contempt of court in 2021 but only served two months of his sentence, after he was granted medical parole due to a terminal illness.

As the newly elected chairperson of Sanco, the 80-year-old’s role is to address the social issues experienced by communities in the province.

Sanco’s provincial secretary Thulani Gamede defended Zuma’s appointment, saying that his age will not affect his performance as Sanco’s provincial chairperson, as he was more than capable of handling the job.

“He is (soon to be) 81-years-old but you can see that the man is still fresh, even when he takes to the podium he speaks volumes, so I don't see anything wrong with president Zuma.”