Research by young academics finds SA govt neglects refugee rights

CAPE TOWN - Research by a group of young academics from around the world has found that the South African government was neglecting the rights of refugees.

The Harvard Law School's Institute for Global Law and Policy tasked the group of the scholars with finding solutions to the world's pressing issues, including poverty, inequality, and social justice.

Stellenbosch University hosted over 100 of the academics the past week.

One of the issues that dominated the event was the treatment of refugees in the South Africa.

James Chapman, a lawyer at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town, which assists displaced persons, said refugees were human beings and they should be treated with dignity.

"Asylum seeker and refugee children have the right to attend school and can't be denied access to school with or without documentation," said Chapman.

"If the state acts against the basic human rights of asylum seekers and refugees including the asylum seeker and refugees children, they must face the full might of the law."

Meanwhile, the group said the South African government had been amending the Refugees Act since 1998, and this has led to many refugees’ reception offices in the country closing their doors.

Eyewitness News asked for comment from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees but is still waiting for a response.