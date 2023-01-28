PowerBall results: Friday, 27 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 27 January 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 27, 34, 36, 40, 50 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus: 08, 15, 37, 46, 49 PB: 03

For more details visit the National Lottery website.