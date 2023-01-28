Phalatse ousting paves way for better financially managed Joburg: PA's McKenzie

Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad was elected as the city’s mayor on Friday after Phalatse was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Mpho Phalatse will improve the City of Joburg's financial crisis, according to Gayton McKenzie, president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

McKenzie said the DA was responsible for the city’s dire financial crisis in Joburg and the City of Tshwane.

A leaked report of the Auditor General, obtained last month, flagged R10 billion worth of irregular expenditure in the metro.



McKenzie said Joburg’s new coalition government will formulate structures to address its financial crisis.

"Go and see all the coalitions that crumbled, it is always where the DA is because they come with the white superiority complex and entitlement. People nearly lost hope in coalitions, this coalition will restore that hope," McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) Joburg chairperson Dada Morero, said the new coalition government of the city would convene a special meeting next week to discuss the acquisition of a loan amid the metro's cash flow crisis.

Phalatse had proposed raising funds through a R2 billion loan with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) in November last year, but it was rejected by the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and minority parties.

The parties argued at the time that the loan would worsen the city's financial woes.

Morero said the new coalition, which includes Al-Jama-ah, ANC, PA and other parties was more than capable of ensuring the loan served its purpose.

"The DBSA loan will help us close the gaps because we are now sitting at about R6 billion that we owe to suppliers. The city has not been paying suppliers. So these are the interventions we have to put in place to stabilise the finances of the city," Morero said.