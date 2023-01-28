NPA hands court transcripts to Radovan Krejcir as he gears up for trial

In a bid to speed things up, Krejcir fired his attorney Vusi Ngcobo and is representing himself while he searches for another legal representative.

JOHANNESBURG - The state has handed over documents to convicted crime boss Radovan Krejcir - as he prepares to represent himself in court.

Krejcir has applied to have his attempted prison escape charges against him struck off the court roll.

He argued that it has been more than six years since he was charged with attempting to escape from Zonderwater Prison in 2015 and the matter has still not gone to trial.

He said he did not try to escape from prison - this is despite his former girlfriend, Marissa Anne Christopher having made a plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) admitting to being part of the escape plan.

To prepare for his case, he requested the state to hand over transcripts of previous sessions to him which he will peruse in his cell.

The case resumes on 9 February when Krejcir is expected to be cross-examined by the state prosecutor.