FF Plus: Government should exempt farmers from load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) warned that the persistent load shedding was threatening the country's food security.

The party appealed to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza to put in a request to exempt farmers using large-scale irrigation from rolling power cuts.

It said the power crisis was causing significant losses in the agricultural sector, adding that many farmers contacted the political party with complaints detailing the extent to which the lack of electricity was hampering food production.

The party said the department must prioritise the needs of the country's farmers to prevent further damage and food shortages.

FF Plus spokesperson Tammy Breedt said: “It is extremely prudent for food security within South Africa that our farmers, especially those with broiler chickens, irrigation, and greenhouses that are temperature controlled will not receive load shedding because we are having crops being scorched and we will actually have a food shortage if this continues."

