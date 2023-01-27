'We can do better as a city': Ousted Phalatse on JHB mayoral candidates

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse said that she doubted that some of the candidates were suitable for the city's top job.

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, says that she does not believe that the candidates running for the mayoral position are capable of improving the city’s challenges.

Phalatse was booted out on Thursday through a motion of no confidence that was sponsored by minority parties.

Al Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni have been nominated for the mayoral position, with the election expected to take place during Friday's council meeting.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse said that political parties needed to think carefully about their nominees for the mayoral position.

"I really am worried, I think we can do better as a city. It doesn't have to be me, but I think we have to apply our minds to who we put forward."

She said that she doubted that some of the candidates were suitable for the city's top job.

"They are not interested in service delivery and I worry about that kind of choice of a mayoral candidate for a city like Johannesburg."

Phalatse's removal comes as the city faces a financial crisis and is battling mass infrastructure damage as a result of power cuts.