'We all know who the expats really miss': Woolies responds to Checkers’ ad

Woolworths responded to Checkers’ cheeky advertisements in newspapers in London and Sydney despite not having any stores there.

Picture: Supplied
27 January 2023 16:38

Cape Town – Regardless of the challenges facing South Africa, it seems retailers want to make sure that expats know that it’s still a great place to live in.

Woolworths has responded to Checkers’ cheeky advertisements in newspapers in London and Sydney despite not having any stores there.

“We all know who the expats miss,” Woolies posted on social media.

The aim of Checkers’ campaign was to show that in spite of the disarray South Africa finds itself in consumer goods are still much cheaper compared to other countries.

Even though the retailers meant to have some fun, there have been mixed reactions on social media.

