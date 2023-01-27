'We all know who the expats really miss': Woolies responds to Checkers’ ad

Woolworths responded to Checkers’ cheeky advertisements in newspapers in London and Sydney despite not having any stores there.

Cape Town – Regardless of the challenges facing South Africa, it seems retailers want to make sure that expats know that it’s still a great place to live in.

“We all know who the expats miss,” Woolies posted on social media.

The aim of Checkers’ campaign was to show that in spite of the disarray South Africa finds itself in consumer goods are still much cheaper compared to other countries.

Even though the retailers meant to have some fun, there have been mixed reactions on social media.

If you have family in Australia, they can now send you groceries from Checkers on a buzzbike. A brilliant stroke of marketing for Sixty60, in today's edition of the Sydney Morning Herald. pic.twitter.com/FKoRe3ykZp ' Gus Silber (@gussilber) January 27, 2023

Mara what is the use of this banter with @CheckersSA when you don't do global deliveries!!? Your expats in Asian countries are dying for all things South African. We matter too😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2mN9aETx3b ' THAT_Millennial (@church_feminist) January 27, 2023

Did you hop onto the coattails of Checkers for that? Both you and @CheckersSA are disingenuous to the core and spit on the reasons why people have made the move in the first place. I’d say you should feel ashamed but it’s doubtful you would be! ' CraigV (@CraigVee) January 27, 2023

That has just been our conversation in our home in Oz. ' Brad Dessington (@braddessington) January 27, 2023

Sitting in Hungary and I really do miss Woolies - I actually think about it almost everyday🥺🥺🥺 ' Tshidi (@yes_its_Tshidi) January 27, 2023

Well played, Woolies 🤣🤣🤣👌🏾 ' Shells (@RochelleBarrish) January 27, 2023