WC NGOs sheltering GBV victims receive funding boost

MEC Sharna Fernandez pleaded with the private sector to assist with operational costs at Non-Profit Organisations across the province that assist GBV victims and survivors.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development's Victim Empowerment Programme has received a funding boost.

The programme supports victims of gender-based violence across the province.

Initially, the department allocated just over R62 million to the programme for this financial year.

However, MEC Sharna Fernandez said a further R1.6 million was added.

Fernandez said this is a significant increase from the R45 million put aside for the programme in 2019.

"These funds will help aid operational costs at Non-Profit Organisations across the province that assist GBV victims and survivors. The work done by our NPO partners in the victim empowerment space, despite facing immense challenges like load shedding and rising operational costs, is phenomenal," she said.

Fernandez said she hoped the additional funding will provide some relief during the tough economic times.

"I once again call on the private sector to come on board and assist NPOs that provide this crucial service."