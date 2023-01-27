‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia

The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans might have load shedding and a battling economy, but there are advantages to living in the country: many consumer goods are way cheaper.

Despite having no stores in London and Sydney, Checkers ran two advertisements in their prominent newspapers, showing exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products in this country.

It showed the difference in what you pay for Omo in Australia, versus what you might pay for it in South Africa.

The advertisements also compared what you would pay for a block of cheese at Aldi, a well-known European supermarket, to what you would pay for it at Checkers.

Not only did it highlight the value proposition of Checkers, but, at the same time, it targeted the South African diaspora living in those countries and said, "look what you are missing out on".

- READ: FOOD PRICES LIKELY TO RISE AS AGRICULTURE SECTOR BRAVES LOAD SHEDDING

“This is not a typo,” said the advert, “these are South African prices.”

For cash-strapped South African consumers who believe inflation is running amok, the prices in those countries would come as something of a surprise.

- READ: AVERAGE ANNUAL INFLATION RATE FOR 2022 THE HIGHEST SINCE 2009 - STATS SA

However, for Checkers, it was just a little bit of fun.