Sarb may be close to the end of its rates hike cycle, suggest economists

The central bank hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, bringing it up to 7.25%. The prime lending rate now sits at 10.75%.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists believe that the reserve bank may be close to the end of its hiking cycle following the lastest increase in the repo rate.

The country's electricity crisis and a grim economic outlook remain a concern for the reserve bank.

While inflation has started to cool, it still remains above the central bank's target band of 3% and 6%.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said that the slowed inflation trajectory may bring some reprieve.

"There could be a chance that this 25 could be the last one in the cycle."

Econometrix economist, Azar Jammine, agrees: "There is even a chance of interest rates being reduced later this year if indeed economic growth turns out to be as weak as the reserve bank is forecasting."

GDP is now only expected to be 0.3% this year.

