Radovan Krejcir's request to use courtroom for legal consultations rejected

It's part of Krejcir’s ongoing application to have his attempted prison escape charges against him struck off the court roll.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Department on Friday rejected the request of convicted drug dealer Radovan Krejcir to use a courtroom for legal consultations.

This ruling was made before the Kempton Magistrates Court where Krejcir appeared.

The Czech Republic mafia boss said one of the reasons his attempted prison escape charges should be struck off the court roll is that he cannot prepare his defence.

He said that he is not allowed to have private consultations with his lawyers at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison.

However, during his last appearance at Kempton Park Magistrate Court Krejcir was able to consult privately with his lawyer inside a guarded courtroom during load shedding.

Krejcir submitted an urgent interim application to have a courtroom set aside for him and his lawyers.

Presiding officer - Magistrate William Schutte - said he forwarded the request to the Justice Department and it was rejected.

Schutte said the department said Krejcir was a convicted criminal and his consultations must happen at the prison.