Protest leads to a decision to suspend classes in Greenhill GB Primary School

Protests erupted in the area allegedly in retaliation to the eviction of residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Greenhill GB Primary School’s principal on Friday said they anticipated that the protest would disrupt learning in the school, which led to the decision to suspend classes.

Part of the school was burnt down earlier in the day as residents in the area protested over evictions.

Sporadic protests erupted in the area this week, however, one of the school's officials said there had been unrest in the area since 2022.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen billowing from the Greenhill GB Primary School.

Burning tyres along with mattresses that were used to start the fire were scattered across the school.

The school's gate has been damaged and the tuck shop and a computer were looted before the school was set alight.

The school's official - who did not want to be named - said completing the academic year was close to impossible in 2022 as the protests disrupted classes.

He said the cause of the unrest was the evictions in the area after the land close to the school was occupied illegally.

The official said they suspended classes this week for the safety of the children.

"It was like Hollywood happening and we had school children here and they were so traumatised, so many choppers in the skies."

Despite uncertainty on when the protests will seize, the principal said classes will resume next week.

Two private security companies were stationed outside the school on Friday.