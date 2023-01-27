Parly hasn't considered response to PP's Phala Phala report - Mapisa-Nqakula

On Thursday, the Public Protector’s office confirmed reports from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - the complainant in the matter - that it had received all the information needed to compile a preliminary report.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament had not considered how it might respond to the Public Protector’s report on the Phala Phala farm saga.

On Thursday, the Public Protector’s office confirmed reports from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - the complainant in the matter - that it had received all the information needed to compile a preliminary report.

Mapisa-Nqakula, meanwhile, has informed party whips that she does not intend to defend Parliament’s Section 89 panel report on the same matter, which was has been taken on judicial review by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That report found evidence of a prima facie case of misconduct against him in connection with the theft of US dollars from his Limpopo farm.

Last month, the African National Congress (ANC) used its majority in the National Assembly to reject an independent panel report on the president’s conduct in allegedly hiding a burglary on his farm, and voted against launching an impeachment inquiry.

But the Public Protector’s investigation may just concur with the findings of the Section 89 report which Parliament has dismissed.

This has led the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Narend Singh to question Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on how Parliament might respond.

"We have not received correspondence from the Public Protector as to whether that process has been finalised or not, except for what we have read or seen from the media."

The Public Protector’s office on Thursday confirmed that it had reviewed and validated all information needed to finalise its preliminary report.

But it said that the interim report would not be for public consumption until the probe had been completely finalised.