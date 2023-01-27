Parliament arson accused Mafe refuses for 3rd time to appear in court

Zandile Mafe is accused of breaking into Parliament and starting a fire that damaged the National Assembly chamber.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe has on Friday - for the third time - snubbed the Western Cape High Court.

Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism.

During the trial, his defense requested that he be referred for psychiatric evaluation.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told the court that Mafe, once again, refused to leave his prison cell.

"A number of officials tried to coax Mr Mafe to come to court this morning including the head of the prison but we’re unsuccessful. So he’s refusing to attend court proceedings.”

Defence attorney Luvuyo Golda said that during the consultation Mafe agreed to appear in court on Friday.

“I don’t know why all of a sudden he decided to change his mind,” he said.

The pre-trial hearing was postponed until 10 February to allow Golda to impress upon Mafe the importance of coming to court.