Parliament acts to shield Ramaphosa's Sona from load shedding

Political parties are concerned about the impact of load shedding during the State of the Nation Address and the safety of MPs.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Friday said preparations for February's State of the Nation Address (Sona) are in full swing, adding that it's taking all the necessary steps to avoid the president’s address from being plunged into darkness.

As rolling blackouts grip the country, political parties too are concerned about how it will impact the opening of Parliament and the safety of Members of Parliament (MPs)

Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said members of both houses of Parliament will be expected to convene at the Cape Town City Hall on the evening of the 9 February and there will be no option for them to join proceedings virtually.

This will be the second year that Parliament will be required to hold the State of the Nation Address away from the Parliamentary precinct owing to the fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

A few days prior to the traditional opening of Parliament, MPs are expected to gather in the same venue for a special sitting to honour the country’s first democratically-elected speaker, Frene Ginwala, who died two weeks ago.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said load shedding concerns are being addressed.

"The necessary backup is in place in terms of power, so we shouldn’t have problems at that time."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina proposed moving the two days of the afternoon debate on the Sona address - which will follow the next week - to earlier in the day.

"So that when members arrive in their houses as well at least they arrive on time. For the safety of members especially the women members. During the load shedding the levels of crime go up."

The Speaker said she will deliver a full report on planning for the big event next week.