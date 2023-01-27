NA Speaker signs off on subpoena for Madonsela to testify in Parliament

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela will have to provide critical information about the office that she once occupied.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she’s signed off on a subpoena for former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to testify before Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry.

The inquiry is probing suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Earlier this week, the committee considered a request from Mkhwebane to subpoena five witnesses who won’t testify voluntarily.

But the committee only agreed to submit two applications to the Speaker for consideration.

Traditionally, Parliament views a subpoena as a last resort to get someone to appear before one of its committees.

But the Section 194 committee considering whether Mkhwebane should be impeached, heard this week that former Madonsela declined to testify as a witness for Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane’s legal team believes Madonsela can provide information about investigations that were started before Mkhwebane took over, and about case backlogs.

Mapisa-Nqakula said on Friday she would agree to summon Madonsela and an investigator in the Office of the Public Protector, Bianca Mvuyana.

"We have since signed and concurred with that and, therefore, hopefully then the panel will be able to receive representations from those witnesses."

The committee declined to request subpoenas for the appearance of deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone.

It will be the first time witnesses are summoned to appear before the inquiry.