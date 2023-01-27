Measles outbreak spreading faster, warns NICD

The NICD, along with the Health Department, first confirmed a measles outbreak after around 200 cases were recorded in December.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that the measles outbreak was spreading faster.

It's now in five provinces, with at least 406 confirmed cases.

The NICD, along with the Health Department, first confirmed a measles outbreak after around 200 cases were recorded in December.

Medical scientist Morubula Manamela: "Twenty-four new lab-confirmed measles cases were confirmed across the country in the week ending 21 January 2023, increasing the number of cases from the epidemiological week 40 of 2022. Five provinces remain affected - Limpopo province, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and Free State."