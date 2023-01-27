Makro workers set for 10-day strike after Massmart negotiations collapse

Negotiations between the two parties collapsed multiple times since the 2022 wage negotiation cycle began in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Makro workers affiliated with the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) are expected to begin its 10-day strike on Friday after talks collapsed between the union and retail giant Massmart.

They returned to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) last week, where Massmart said that Saccawu made new demands.

Massmart said that since it closed the 2022 wage negotiation cycle, it would address the new demands in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the trade union demanded a 12% wage increase, with R8,000 as the minimum wage.

Massmart said the new demands were an indication that the union intended to push the parties, instead of trying to find common ground.

It said that it would process the 2022 increases, plus backpay for workers who chose to accept the company's 4.5% wage offer increase.

With the strike set to start on Friday, Massmart said it had a team of well-trained backup staff and did not expect any disruptions to its operations.

Saccawu also encouraged workers from other Massmart stores to join the strike.