Mafe, the alleged Parly arsonist, snubs pre-trial proceedings again

Zandile Mafe's defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, has told the court his client refused to leave his prison cell on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has again snubbed pre-trial proceedings at the Western Cape High Court.

Mafe's defence attorney, Luvuyo Godla, has told the court his client refused to leave his prison cell on Friday morning.

The 50-year-old, who faces terrorism and arson charges, was also a no-show at two pre-trial hearings last year.

State prosecutor, Mervyn Menigo, told the court even the prison manager tried to get Mafe to come to court on Friday morning.

Godla, has now also requested to have Mafe referred for psychiatric evaluation.

"I would humbly submit before this honourable court, that it be attributed as well to the urgency of this matter indeed that he be referred. I've communicated with him on a number of occasions."

He said that he'd consulted with Mafe over his pending referral for psychiatric evaluation.

"Even though I'm not a medical expert with regard to that but at least it gave me a very good view that he be referred, as I discussed with him, which he accepted."

The matter has been postponed until 10 February.