Lesufi rubbishes claims that mayoral changes will bring instability to Joburg

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the election of Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad as new Mayor won't destabilise Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday refuted claims that the change in the City of Johannesburg mayors will bring about instability.

This follows the election of Al-Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad as the city's mayor earlier on Friday.

Amad succeeds the Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse who was ousted on Thursday.

Lesufi said the city's new leadership will improve service delivery and address its financial crisis.

"The victory of comrade Thapelo as an executive mayor is a signal to other municipalities that have been going through difficulties."

Amad vowed to tackle the backlog in fixing the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

He said in recent months, the dire state of South Africa’s most populous city was put on display, adding that its water, sanitation, electricity, and road networks have been neglected to the brink of collapse.

“We will see to make sure that the most basic services are extended to all corners of the city. Refuse collection, potholes, sewage spillage. There is no justification as to why our people should endure the stench of raw sewage running down the streets in a city like hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on Friday confirmed that once negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have successfully concluded it will contest the mayoral position in the city.