KZN EFF: eThekwini council parties must consider residents when choosing deputy

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal said that political parties in the eThekwini council should consider the people living in the metro when choosing a new deputy mayor.

The council was expected to convene a council meeting to fill in the vacancy of the deputy mayor, following Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla’s removal from the post in December 2022.

On Thursday, a special meeting convened for this task adjourned, after the African National Congress (ANC) and the EFF council did not make it to the meeting venue on time.

The EFF, the third largest party in the council, said that it would work with any party, except for the ANC and the National Freedom Party (NFP).

When Thursday’s council meeting started, the ANC and the EFF were not in council, as they were said to be caucusing.

However, the red berets in the province urged all parties to elect and vote for a deputy mayor who would serve the people best.

“There is absolutely no direction, it is directionless leadership, it’s myopic people who are not here for the interest of the poor and the people of eThekwini.

"They are only here for themselves therefore political parties must give us credible candidates that are going to improve the lives of the people of eThekwini,” said EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala.

The special council meeting will now reconvene after seven working days to elect a new deputy mayor of the city.

Meanwhile, the Active Citizen Coalition party filed a motion of notice for the removal of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor.