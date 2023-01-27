Gauteng police monitoring protest action along N14 highway

The protest action is apparently related to the removal of squatters around the Diepsloot township.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police say that the protest action along the N14 highway between Krugersdorp and Pretoria is continuing for a second day.

The protest action is apparently related to the removal of squatters around the Diepsloot township.

Motorists have been advised to avoid using the N14, which has been blocked off with burning tyres and rocks.

Police said that the road was cleared on Thursday but angry protestors took to the streets again on Friday morning.

Traffic Chief Inspector Obed Sibasa: "Avoid the N14 between the R55 - that is Olievenhoutbosch - and R511 Diepsloot. If traveling from Krugersdorp, Mogale City towards Pretoria, use Ontdekkers to the N1 on-ramp on Hendrik Potgieter to 14th Avenue Buccleuch interchange. There's a heavy police presence monitoring."