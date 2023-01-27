Go

GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

As part of their 103rd birthday celebration, members of the South African Air Force took part in a capability demonstration.

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
27 January 2023 18:48

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Air Force celebrated its 103rd birthday during its annual prestige parade held at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on 27 January 2023.

They showed off their VIP protection abilities and how they manage a protesting crowd.

The South African Air Force Prestige Parade finished off with a spectacular aerial display by a Hawk Mk120 jet.

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The South African Air Force celebrates its 103rd birthday on 27 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA