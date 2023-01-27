GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

As part of their 103rd birthday celebration, members of the South African Air Force took part in a capability demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Air Force celebrated its 103rd birthday during its annual prestige parade held at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on 27 January 2023.

They showed off their VIP protection abilities and how they manage a protesting crowd.

The South African Air Force Prestige Parade finished off with a spectacular aerial display by a Hawk Mk120 jet.