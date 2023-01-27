Eskom announces irregular load shedding stages for the weekend

Eskom said load shedding will alternate between stage 3 and stage 4 this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has in a statement announced that the current stage 4 load shedding will continue until 05:00 Saturday morning.

The power utility said during the day on Saturday load shedding will be reduced to stage 3.

"Stage 4 nightly load shedding will be implemented at 16:00 – 05:00 during Saturday and Sunday, while Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 on Sunday," said Eskom in a statement.

According to the power utility, since Thursday generating units each at Camden, Duvha and Tutuka power stations returned to service while the return of a generating unit at Matla Power Station was delayed.

A generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei and three units at Kriel power stations have suffered breakdowns.

"Planned maintenance to 6 482MW while breakdowns currently amount to 15 848MW of generating capacity," reads the statement.

Here is a tabular reflection of the weekend's load shedding: