Enoch Mgijima residents close N6 as they protest poor service delivery

Community members said they are tired of the lack of service delivery in Komani.

KOMANI - Community members from various parts of Komani in the Eastern Cape on Friday shut down the N6 entry route from Johannesburg to East London.

The organisers of the shutdown said there is no service delivery in Komani adding that they had had enough.

Residents said that they don't have electricity and water noting that their roads were in dire state.

Komani falls under the embattled Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality outside East London infamously known for the R15 million Lesseyton stadium.

Yolanda Gcanga, who is part of the organising group, said there are no basic services in Komani.

She pleaded with the national government for urgent intervention.

"There is no service delivery, it's not poor service delivery- it's no service delivery at all. We need national government to come and answer us we are done with the province and district."