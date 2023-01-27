Ekurhuleni ANC, EFF, say budding partnership would put people first

After a fallout between them in 2022, the parties seem to have made up because of their shared constituency, which they say the DA-led multiparty coalition neglected.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni said that they were ready to form a partnership that would put the people first.

After a fallout in 2022 that saw the EFF voting to reinstate Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Tania Campbell as mayor over an ANC candidate, the two parties seem to have made up.

Eyewitness News understands that a deal has been reached to install EFF provincial leader, Nkululeko Dunga, as the next Speaker of Ekurhuleni.

ANC Ekurhuleni caucus leader, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, said that the EFF and the ANC shared the same constituency, which has been neglected by the ruling multi-party coalition.

“We have all accepted that the Democratic Alliance coalition has neglected our townships and we are like-minded because, both of us, our constituency is largely in the township and, by the way, the black majority are residing in the townships."

Dunga said that an EFF leadership in Ekurhuleni would prioritise the smooth running of council processes.

“It’s not, per se, about the political organisation itself, but it is about the official position you hold and the duties, functions and responsibilities assigned to each, and the common understanding in terms of operations."

Dlabathi said that when the six-month period lapsed, they intended on submitting another motion of no confidence against mayor Tania Campbell.